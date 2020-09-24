Mariah Carey reveals she made secret alternative album
Mariah Carey made a secret alternative rock album in the 1990s with rock band Chick, and she has admitted the record got her "through some dark days".
Mariah Carey glad she got a career pause after family fightMariah Carey has shared that she was quietly relieved when police showed up at her mother's home to take her to the hospital during a family fight in 2001, because she desperately needed a break.
Mariah Carey claims sister tried to 'sell her out' at 12 years oldMariah Carey has claimed her older sister drugged her and tried to "sell her out" to a pimp when she was just 12 years old.
Mariah Carey insists Derek Jeter romance was the beginning of the end of Mottola marriageA fling with baseball great Derek Jeter served as the "catalyst" for Mariah Carey's split from her ex-husband Tommy Mottola.