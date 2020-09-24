Mariah Carey reveals she made secret alternative album

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Mariah Carey made a secret alternative rock album in the 1990s with rock band Chick, and she has admitted the record got her "through some dark days".


Mariah Carey reveals hidden vocals on '90s alt-rock song and we are screaming

Mariah Carey worked on an alternative album during the 1990s while creating her own hit album...
