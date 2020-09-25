Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:46s - Published
Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show & reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers advancing to the NBA Finals after their conference finals series win agains the Denver Nuggets.

Broussard thinks LeBron James was helpful in getting the Lakers to the finals but didn't do it alone.

He also feels if the Lakers don't win a championship, it would be one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard reacts to Lakers heading to NBA Finals after series win, LeBron's mindset | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show & reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers advancing to the NBA Finals after...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LeBron James after Lakers knock off Nuggets: 'Job is note done' [Video]

LeBron James after Lakers knock off Nuggets: 'Job is note done'

SportsPulse: The Los Angeles Lakers are headed back to the NBA Finals after knocking off the Nuggets in Game 5, but LeBron James is not ready to celebrate anything yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:28Published
Emmanuel Acho explains why LeBron is still the best player in the NBA | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho explains why LeBron is still the best player in the NBA | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are one game away from the NBA Finals. Emmanuel Acho explains why he thinks LeBron has proven he's still the best player in the NBA.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published
Colin on Lakers GM 4 win over Nuggets: 'The gap between LeBron & everyone else is absurd' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin on Lakers GM 4 win over Nuggets: 'The gap between LeBron & everyone else is absurd' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets, and praises LeBron James for his willingness to step up and guard a much younger Jamal Murray. Hear why Colin believes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:18Published