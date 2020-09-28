Fire crews battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties

Evacuations Now Ordered In Parts Of Sonoma County Due To Glass FireEvacuations have been ordered in Napa and Sonoma counties as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns.
Neighbors Evacuate As Glass Fire Burns Through Parts Of Napa CountyThe Glass Fire in Napa County continues to torch hillsides endangering people’s home, vineyards and lives as crews work to contain the blaze.