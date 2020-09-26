Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million
The UK has reported 4,044 new coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, the global deathtoll from the virus approaches one million.
Insta Talk RT @WtxNews: Daily News Briefing -- #coronavirus the numbers!
GLOBAL COVID-19 UPDATE
CORONAVIRUS CASES: 33,307,363
DEATHS: 1,002,401
RECOV… 4 hours ago
WTX News Daily News Briefing -- #coronavirus the numbers!
GLOBAL COVID-19 UPDATE
CORONAVIRUS CASES: 33,307,363
DEATHS: 1,00… https://t.co/N04URG5aYg 4 hours ago
Shane Woodford Final #coronavirus numbers for Sept 27th. The world added 251,915 new #COVID19 while losing another 3,873 lives to… https://t.co/LrByO3D1k9 11 hours ago
𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 @prelagsmom @joesmomlover @VictorJoecks @MKNVspeaks @JohnLeeNLV @mayoroflasvegas @debra_march @GovSisolak That's a… https://t.co/8wwF2PHZIX 13 hours ago
Brett RT @Natalia01Mateo: So, based on their own numbers, flu is either equal or worse than coronavirus for deaths.
And this warranted a global… 1 day ago
Shane Woodford RT @WoodfordinDK: Final #coronavirus numbers for Sept 26th. The world added 294,650 new #COVID19 infection cases yesterday while losing 5,3… 1 day ago
Botalia So, based on their own numbers, flu is either equal or worse than coronavirus for deaths.
And this warranted a glo… https://t.co/9jFyXqhtrm 1 day ago
WTX News Sunday Papers -- #coronavirus the numbers!
GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
CORONAVIRUS CASES: 33,072,164
DEATHS: 998,92… https://t.co/93lcv4xlpP 1 day ago
Half a Million Sharks Could be Killed for a Covid Vaccine, Conservationists WarnHalf a million sharks could be killed in order to save the world from the coronavirus.
Eye On The Day 9/28Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: New York Times report on President Trump’s taxes, World coronavirus deaths reaching one million, and women on both sidelines and officiating an NFL..
Another Day Of More Than 700 Positive Tests In N.J.Health officials in the Garden State are concerned about the growing number of coronavirus cases as the state recorded more than 700 for the second straight day, the highest numbers since June. CBS2's..