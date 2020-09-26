Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The UK has reported 4,044 new coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the global deathtoll from the virus approaches one million.


WHO warns two million virus deaths possible as Europe clamps down

WHO warns two million virus deaths possible as Europe clamps down The World Health Organization warned Friday that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two...
Virus curfew to be lifted in Australia as global deaths near 1m

An overnight curfew in Australia's second-largest city will be lifted this week, officials said...
