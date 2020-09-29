Global  
 

Tampa Bay wins the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals in the NHL's coronavirus bubble

Nearly a full year after the season started, the 2020-21 NHL season finally came to a close

CUP LAST NIGHT FOR THE FIRSTTIME SINCE 2004.

IT TOOK THETEAM SIX GAMES TO TAKE DOWNTHE DALLAS STARS.

THE WIN CAMEIN AN EMPTY ARENA, BUT FANSWERE CELEBRATING WITH THELIGHTNING ALL OVER FLORIDA.TAMPA HAD BEEN CONSIDERED ONEOF THE TOP TEAMS*NO* TO WITHE STANLEY CUP THE PAST FIVESEASONS.

