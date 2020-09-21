Boris Johnson Seems Unsure Of North-East Lockdown Rules
The prime minister was unable to give a direct answer on whether people in local lockdown areas can mix households in pub gardens.
How To Cope With New Lockdown RestrictionsThe government have announced more stringent restrictions as the UK heads into the winter months with infection rates of coronavirus rising. The new rules are being implemented to ward off a second..
Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdownForeign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said..
UK must 'summon the discipline' on COVID-19Boris Johnson has warned lockdown rules could be tightened further, saying the UK's destiny depends 'on our individual behaviour'.