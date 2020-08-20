|
|
|
Fans Won't Be Allowed At Oct. 10 Navy-Temple Football Game
Fans Won't Be Allowed At Oct. 10 Navy-Temple Football Game
Despite fall sports resuming in Maryland, fans will not be allowed at the Oct.
10 football game between Navy and Temple.
|
|
|
|
|