Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans Won't Be Allowed At Oct. 10 Navy-Temple Football Game

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Fans Won't Be Allowed At Oct. 10 Navy-Temple Football Game

Fans Won't Be Allowed At Oct. 10 Navy-Temple Football Game

Despite fall sports resuming in Maryland, fans will not be allowed at the Oct.

10 football game between Navy and Temple.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Morris the man at QB for Navy [Video]

Morris the man at QB for Navy

The college football season is right around the corner. With Maryland, Towson, Morgan State, Johns Hopkins, McDaniel and Stevenson all having their seasons canceled due to COVID-19, Navy is the only..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:04Published
No fans allowed in the stands during Navy home opener [Video]

No fans allowed in the stands during Navy home opener

Changes are happening on a daily basis because of COVID-19. At the Naval Academy, they announced the home opener against Brigham Young University, they also announced no fans can attend that game.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:50Published
Fans Won't Be Allowed At Navy-BYU Football Game Due To Coronavirus, Navy Says [Video]

Fans Won't Be Allowed At Navy-BYU Football Game Due To Coronavirus, Navy Says

Football fans hoping to watch Navy take on BYU on September 7 will now have to do so on TV.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published