Fans Won't Be Allowed At Oct. 10 Navy-Temple Football Game

Despite fall sports resuming in Maryland, fans will not be allowed at the Oct.



Related videos from verified sources Morris the man at QB for Navy



The college football season is right around the corner. With Maryland, Towson, Morgan State, Johns Hopkins, McDaniel and Stevenson all having their seasons canceled due to COVID-19, Navy is the only.. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:04 Published on August 26, 2020 No fans allowed in the stands during Navy home opener



Changes are happening on a daily basis because of COVID-19. At the Naval Academy, they announced the home opener against Brigham Young University, they also announced no fans can attend that game. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:50 Published on August 20, 2020 Fans Won't Be Allowed At Navy-BYU Football Game Due To Coronavirus, Navy Says



Football fans hoping to watch Navy take on BYU on September 7 will now have to do so on TV. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:26 Published on August 20, 2020