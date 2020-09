A collaboration between Gravity Industries, which has developed and patented a 1050 brake horsepower Jet Suit, and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), has resulted in a test flight in the heart of the Lakes.

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's a flying medic speeding through the air to go save lives!!!...

The kit means a paramedic can "fly" up a fell in 90 seconds rather than go 30 minutes by foot.

Emergency responders and engineers in Britain said they have successfully tested "the world's first...