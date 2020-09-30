Georgia no longer considered a 'red zone'

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 week ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a White House COVID-19 briefing and local health officials, Georgia is no longer a "red zone".

Be received by november 6th, as long as they're post marked by election day, which is november 3rd.

Being in a red zone for covid-19, means that area experienced more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people during the last week, and the positivity rate is higher than 10 percent.

Melissa brantley from the south central health district, says we can continue to decrease our case numbers by following c-d-c guidelines.

"you know we still need to stay the course so we can keep our numbers where they are.

But i think it's exciting news and it's great to see us trending in the right direction."

We are currently in an orange zone with 92 cases per 100,000 people.

Brantley attributes these numbers to local mask mandates and social distancing practices.

