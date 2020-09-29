Cars, houses and trees were left burnt as the Glass Fire ripped through Deer Park in Napa County.

Cars, houses and trees left burnt as Glass Fire rips through Napa County, California

Cars, houses and trees were left burnt as the Glass Fire ripped through Deer Park in Napa County.

Footage filmed on September 29 shows the destruction caused by the blaze as the majority of the area has been charred.

The filmer said: "The town of Deer Park had to evacuate the local hospital and the local elementary school was destroyed."