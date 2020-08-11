Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong appears in court

Hong Kong’s most high-profile activist has been charged for taking part in an unauthorised assembly, as well as violating the government’s ban on masks during last year’s protests.

Hong Kong journalists warn of new threat to media freedom Police have announced a new definition of what constitutes recognised media after China imposed controversial and widely condemned security law.

Hong Kong – When Lau Kai Fai, his wife and teenage son moved into a new Hong Kong flat last month, he thought the 290 ... ......

Relatives of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in mainland China after being arrested while trying to flee to Taiwan, petitioned Beijing’s liaison office..

(New York) – Hong Kong authorities should cease politically motivated prosecutions of pro-democracy activists, Human Rights Watch said today. They should..

He was held for "unlawful assembly" during protests last year, his lawyers said. He was also...

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested Thursday for taking part in a protest at the...