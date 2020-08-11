Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong appears in court
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong appears in court
Hong Kong’s most high-profile activist has been charged for taking part in an unauthorised assembly, as well as violating the government’s ban on masks during last year’s protests.
Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested Thursday for taking part in a protest at the...
He was held for "unlawful assembly" during protests last year, his lawyers said. He was also...
