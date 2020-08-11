Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong appears in court

Global  
 

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Hong Kong’s most high-profile activist has been charged for taking part in an unauthorised assembly, as well as violating the government’s ban on masks during last year’s protests.


Hong Kong: Stop Prosecuting Pro-Democracy Activists

 (New York) – Hong Kong authorities should cease politically motivated prosecutions of pro-democracy activists, Human Rights Watch said today. They should..
WorldNews
Relatives of dozen HK detainees reject mainland counsel

 Relatives of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in mainland China after being arrested while trying to flee to Taiwan, petitioned Beijing’s liaison office..
WorldNews

Some of Hong Kong’s poor finally feel at home in prefabricated ‘modules’

 Hong Kong – When Lau Kai Fai, his wife and teenage son moved into a new Hong Kong flat last month, he thought the 290 ... ......
WorldNews
HK activist Joshua Wong arrested again

Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested Thursday for taking part in a protest at the...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •NewsyWorldNewsNewsmaxWashington Post


Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong

He was held for "unlawful assembly" during protests last year, his lawyers said. He was also...
Deutsche Welle - Published


