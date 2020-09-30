Global  
 

Recapping the first presidential debate

We're recapping the first presidential debate Tuesday night and seeing how metro Detroiters feel about the debate.


'Will you shut up, man': Personal attacks rule 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate

"Clown", "Liar", "just shush for a minute" and "keep yapping" were the insults that will forever be...
What a Sh*t Show: Highs and (Mostly) Lows from the First Presidential Debate of 2020

What a Sh*t Show: Highs and (Mostly) Lows from the First Presidential Debate of 2020 The first presidential debate of 2020 is now in the books, and as predicted, provided a bevy of...
Joe Biden spent the first debate staring into the camera like Jim Halpert

Look out, Jim. There's a new reaction guy in town, and his name's Joe. On Tuesday night, Joe Biden...
NickCastele

Nick Castele RT @OnPointRadio: Live: Recapping a chaotic presidential debate with @cjane87, @mckaycoppins and @NickCastele. https://t.co/RoLWtbFiJj 14 minutes ago

OnPointRadio

On Point Live: Recapping a chaotic presidential debate with @cjane87, @mckaycoppins and @NickCastele. https://t.co/RoLWtbFiJj 15 minutes ago

lexcohan

Alexi Cohan RT @lisakashinsky: “Will you shut up, man?” "There’s nothing smart about you." “Do you have any idea what this clown is doing?” “You could… 41 minutes ago

abc4utah

ABC4 News Recapping the first Presidential Debate with the Hinckley Institute of Politics. https://t.co/O7b53ltmEO 2 hours ago

lisakashinsky

Lisa Kashinsky “Will you shut up, man?” "There’s nothing smart about you." “Do you have any idea what this clown is doing?” “You… https://t.co/jsGdE3Et6G 3 hours ago

lmtnews

Laredo Morning Times Express Briefing: Recapping the heated first presidential debate and more https://t.co/xujqhKGdFL 3 hours ago

ExpressNews

San Antonio Express-News Express Briefing: Recapping the heated first presidential debate and more https://t.co/dIkq9CFhBJ 4 hours ago

ElectricAngel69

ElectricAngel69 RT @WSMV: Belmont University is less than a month away from hosting the third and final presidential debate. Coming up on #News4Today we're… 6 hours ago


Dow Surges After Wild Debate [Video]

Dow Surges After Wild Debate

On Wednesday, US stocks climbed as investors woke up to a disorderly presidential debate. The debate revived concerns of a disputed election result. Premarket futures traded negative until Treasury..

MUW professor provides outlook for first presidential debate [Video]

MUW professor provides outlook for first presidential debate

Sept. 29, 2020

Voters react to first presidential debate [Video]

Voters react to first presidential debate

Many Americans were frustrated with the first presidential debate.

