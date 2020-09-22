Be Purpose Driven

Global  
 

Actor/Producer and founder of The Honest Company Jessica Alba encourages businesses to include giving back in their business models.

Jessica Alba doesn’t just talk about wanting to help others, she included giving to those in need within The Honest Company’s business model.

And she encourages other business owners to do the same.

“You can take a percentage of sales and embed that in your business model,” she explains.

“And you can say, ‘We are going to stand for this.’” Jessica says she got some pushback from her initial investors and was asked to take this charitable component off the table.

“Instead of meeting them with anger or frustration, I met them with, ‘Let’s just try it,” she explains.

“And if it doesn’t work, we can always pivot.” It was a way to buy time and test out her plan, which in the end worked and became a signature pillar of what The Honest Company is all about.

