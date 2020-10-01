Peru COVID-19: Healthcare workers strike, demanding better conditions

Global  
 

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Doctors and health workers go on strike in Peru as the Latin American nation records the highest coronavirus death rate per capita in the world.


