Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shawn Mendes set to release new album 'Wonder' in December

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Shawn Mendes set to release new album 'Wonder' in December

Shawn Mendes set to release new album 'Wonder' in December

Shawn Mendes is to drop his fourth studio album, 'Wonder', on December 4th, and he will release the titular single on Friday (02.10.20).


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shawn Mendes Shares 'Handwritten' Letter About New Album 'Wonder'

Shawn Mendes is sharing the inspiration behind his upcoming album Wonder! The 22-year-old...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Camila Cabello Teases Her Boyfriend Shawn Mendes' New Album: 'My Love, I'm So Proud'

Camila Cabello is glowing with pride. The 23-year-old “Havana” singer shared boyfriend Shawn...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tori Kelly Reacts To Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Collab Rumours, Talks New EP 'Solitude' [Video]

Tori Kelly Reacts To Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Collab Rumours, Talks New EP 'Solitude'

Tori Kelly has returned to her roots with her new EP 'Solitude', and while catching up with ET Canada's Roz Weston, the songstress shares what inspired her new collection of songs. Plus, she reacts to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:16Published
Daily Download: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes Spark Collab Rumours [Video]

Daily Download: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes Spark Collab Rumours

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes spark collaboration rumours after they were spotted leaving the same music studio together. Plus, Tenille Townes gets the surprise of her life thanks to Keith Urban.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published