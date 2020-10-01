Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Was The Biggest 'Champion' Of 'Wonder'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Was The Biggest 'Champion' Of 'Wonder'

Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Was The Biggest 'Champion' Of 'Wonder'

During an interview with SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up", Shawn Mendes talks writing new music in quarantine and how girlfriend Camila Cabello was the biggest "champion" of his upcoming album 'Wonder'.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

*Swoon*: Shawn Mendes’ New Album Has ‘Lots Of Love Songs’ About GF Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes teased that his new album, Wonder, will contain lots of bops dedicated to his longtime...
OK! Magazine - Published

Camila Cabello Shuts Down Shawn Mendes Split Rumors, Calls Him Her ‘Love’

Their love is still going strong! Camila Cabello shut down Shawn Mendes split rumors with a new...
OK! Magazine - Published

Fans are left in 'wonder' after Camila Cabello denies breakup with Shawn Mendes through new post

Camila Cabelo did not pay any heed to breakup rumours and rather cheered for her 'Senorita' Shawn...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Was The Biggest ‘Champion’ Of ‘Wonder’ https://t.co/ujtSmJEJbS 1 minute ago

KarlaCamilaLove

YAS BOOBOO ™ 🥀💋🖤🦋🌸 RT @ElvisDuranShow: ICYMI #MendesArmy ♥️ Our interview with @ShawnMendes is available now where he talks #Wonder, cooking with @Camila_Ca… 6 minutes ago

ShawnMendes_WDW

Anvitha |WONDER| 🤍 Shawmila RT @ETCanada: .@Camila_Cabello supported boyfriend @ShawnMendes through album-writing process for "Wonder" https://t.co/MowhHeSxyV 18 minutes ago

Krunkkarla

Rika RT @people: Shawn Mendes Says Those 'Zombie' Walks with Camila Cabello Were Actually to 'Meditate and Be Chill'​ https://t.co/980IcziC7U 25 minutes ago

Whylive07

Sandy | WONDER RT @glamourmag: He opened up about their relationship in a new interview. ❤️ https://t.co/iebNgBnyaf 48 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shawn Mendes' new era plus Blackpink, Bon Jovi albums highlight New Music Friday [Video]

Shawn Mendes' new era plus Blackpink, Bon Jovi albums highlight New Music Friday

Shawn Mendes drops the title track to his upcoming album "Wonder." Plus, Blackpink and Bon Jovi release LPs and BTS hops on the "Savage Love" remix.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:14Published
Shawn Mendes Talks About Quarantining With Camila Cabello [Video]

Shawn Mendes Talks About Quarantining With Camila Cabello

According to Elle, Shawn Mendes rarely talks about his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in interviews. But that recently changed, after speaking with SiriusXM. In two separate interviews, the musician was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Camila Cabello shuts down Shawn Mendes split rumours with gushing post [Video]

Camila Cabello shuts down Shawn Mendes split rumours with gushing post

Camila Cabello has shut down rumours she's split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes by sharing a gushing tribute to her beau.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published