Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Was The Biggest 'Champion' Of 'Wonder'
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:18s - Published
During an interview with SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up", Shawn Mendes talks writing new music in quarantine and how girlfriend Camila Cabello was the biggest "champion" of his upcoming album 'Wonder'.
According to Elle, Shawn Mendes rarely talks about his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in interviews.
But that recently changed, after speaking with SiriusXM.
In two separate interviews, the musician was..