UPSC Prelims 2020: Special interview on last minute tips students must keep in mind|Oneindia News

As the students brace themselves for the UPSC Prelims exam 2020 slated to take place on October 4th, nervousness and anxiety runs high.

Abhishek Sharma, Chairman of the Civil Academy at Meerut who prepares students for the civil services exam joins for a very helpful discussion on how should students spend the last few days before the exam.

The exam was earlier scheduled for the 31st of May but was postponed on account of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Tune in to the discussion for some last minute tips and advice from an experienced teacher.

