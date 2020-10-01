‘Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police over lapses in handling the Hathras case. He said that there were glaring lapses by the policemen and listed four lapses including delay in filing the FIR and their attempt to push the episode under the carpet. Singh said that the hasty cremation could have been due to the threat of the law and order situation worsening He however added that the family members should have been taken into confidence and the last rites should have been performed by a family member and not a district official. The former top cop added that it is the police’s responsibility to incorporate the relevant sections in the FIR and also said that the investigation should have been more prompt. A Dalit girl was raped by four men on 14th September and she died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday evening. The Uttar Pradesh police has faced flak for the shoddy investigation and hurried cremation of the girl’s body. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:34Published
Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’. Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured. “He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority. Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. Mirzapur 2 releases on October 23.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:49Published