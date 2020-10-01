‘Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it.

"The report of the FSL has also come.

It says clearly that samples did not have sperm.

It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape," Kumar said.

"Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only,” he said.

Watch the full video for more details.