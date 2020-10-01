Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:40s - Published
‘Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it.

"The report of the FSL has also come.

It says clearly that samples did not have sperm.

It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape," Kumar said.

"Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only,” he said.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Punjab, Kerala CMs condemn manhandling, arrest of Rahul Gandhi by UP police

 Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday condemned the "manhandling" and arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his Hathras, Uttar..
DNA
Hathras shocker: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh lists glaring lapses by police [Video]

Hathras shocker: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh lists glaring lapses by police

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police over lapses in handling the Hathras case. He said that there were glaring lapses by the policemen and listed four lapses including delay in filing the FIR and their attempt to push the episode under the carpet. Singh said that the hasty cremation could have been due to the threat of the law and order situation worsening He however added that the family members should have been taken into confidence and the last rites should have been performed by a family member and not a district official. The former top cop added that it is the police’s responsibility to incorporate the relevant sections in the FIR and also said that the investigation should have been more prompt. A Dalit girl was raped by four men on 14th September and she died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday evening. The Uttar Pradesh police has faced flak for the shoddy investigation and hurried cremation of the girl’s body. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:34Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu [Video]

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’. Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured. “He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority. Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. Mirzapur 2 releases on October 23.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 15:49Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi riots case: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested again, sent to 3-day police custody

 On September 24, Umar was sent to judicial custody till October 22 in the Delhi riots case.
DNA

Tweets about this

researchAditya

Aditya Gupta RT @Zebaism: THIS: Uttar Pradesh Police says that Hathras victim was NOT raped “The FSL report (taken days after the crime) shows she wasn… 14 seconds ago

SonuKum48156807

Sonu Kumar RT @Mustafa_JKh: Police burning victim body without consent of family members. Autopsy Report shows the girl wasn't raped. Police threaten… 48 minutes ago

Mustafa_JKh

Mustafa Police burning victim body without consent of family members. Autopsy Report shows the girl wasn't raped. Police t… https://t.co/Jd6myGePlc 51 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'FSL report found no semen in victim's body,' says ADG Prashant Kumar on Hathras case [Video]

'FSL report found no semen in victim's body,' says ADG Prashant Kumar on Hathras case

UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Hathras case informed that according to FSL report no semen was found in victim's body. He said, "Post-mortem report says..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:15Published
Hathras gang-rape: 'Aligarh hospital not confirming rape,' says SP Vikrant Vir [Video]

Hathras gang-rape: 'Aligarh hospital not confirming rape,' says SP Vikrant Vir

Speaking on the Hathras gang-rape incident in which the victim succumbed to her injuries, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir on October 01 said as of now, doctors of Aligarh hospital said that they're not..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Hathras borders sealed, SIT to meet rape victim's family [Video]

Hathras borders sealed, SIT to meet rape victim's family

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) have reached at Hathras to meet victim's family on October 01. While speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:22Published