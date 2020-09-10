Global  
 

South Africa reopens to international flights after COVID-19 lockdown

The first international flight arrived in Cape Town as South Africa opened its borders to international travel for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown started on March 27.

The 50-passenger Emirates flight from Dubai was welcomed by a musical ensemble at the Cape Town International Airport on Thursday (October 1).

Derek Cloete, the general manager for Cape Town International Airport, said: "Loads of preparation went into getting the airport ready to receive international travellers." South Africa will not be allowing tourists from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates, including the UK and 56 other nations on the country's “banned leisure travel list."




