Gandhi jayanti 2020: A Can-Indian's tribute to the Mahatma | Oneindia News

Marie Elangovan came to India from Canada, her birthplace, in 1993.

Her love for Bharatanatyam drew her here and she trained under Guru KJ Govindarajan, becoming a well-known dancer, choreographer and guru herself.

She is married to renowned vocalist G Elangovan and together the couple have made rich contributions to the world of dance and music.

The Mahatma taught us the values of harmonious co-existence and mutual respect, and Marie's life is an example of transcending borders to forge new ties.

She pays tribute to the Mahatma through her dance on Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

