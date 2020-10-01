Global  
 

Watch: Burj Khalifa lit in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Watch: Burj Khalifa lit in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on his birth anniversary.

The iconic skyscraper of UAE paid tribute to Mahatma on his 151st birth anniversary.

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated in several countries across the globe.

In Ukraine's Kyiv, a statue of Mahatma was unveiled on his birth anniversary.

The statue of the great peace icon was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens.

The statue was unveiled by Ukraine's First Dy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzheppar.


To celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in Rajkot put sale on the products. The shop recorded good response from the people. The shop recorded sale of more than Rs 7 lakh on the first day despite COVID-19 crisis. The state government has given 20 per cent commission on Gujarat made Khadi. On October 2nd, world had celebrated 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

UAE's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with Mahatma Gandhi's image on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Burj Khalifa paid tribute to the great peace icon on his 151st birth anniversary.

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Ukraine's Kyiv on October 02. The statue was inaugurated at AV Fomin Gardens by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzheppar. Gandhi Jayanti is being celebrated in several countries across the globe.

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and will have to check with the physio. "I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information," Warner said in the post-match press conference.

Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team needs to get form from some big players top from order. "We do need contribution from the top four if you kind of win this tournament, so we need to get some form from some big players sitting at the top," he said.

Ukrainian police officers have been questioning passers-by at the scene in Kyiv where a U.S. embassy worker was found unconscious with a head injury. The American woman later died in hospital. Joe Davies reports.

UAE's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa would display the images of Mahatma Gandhi as a tribute to the...
The Central Reserve Police Force completed the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally on October 02. The rally started from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat and consummated today at Rajghat, commemorating the

Youth Congress workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 151st birth anniversary, and demonstrated at Jantar Mantar Road in the national capital to protest against the alleged gang-rape incident in

On Friday, Bollywood stars remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary.

