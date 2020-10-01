Watch: Burj Khalifa lit in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

IPL 2020: Not sure about Bhuvneshwar's injury, says Warner



Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and will have to check with the physio. "I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information," Warner said in the post-match press conference.

