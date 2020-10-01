Prince William and Kate Middleton speak to local workers impacted by the Australian bushfires

Duchess of Cambridge heard from local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island, a small community off the south of Australia, who were impacted by devastating bushfires earlier this year.

Not only have they had to rebuild their lives from the wildfires, but they also had to manage to the spread of COVID-19, which has hugely impacted their desire get back to a normal life.

The bushfires caused significant damage to residents’ homes, livelihoods, along with thousands of animals and their habitats.

It's residents, joined by our friend Grace, have shown an incredible community spirit and continue to provide support to those in need.