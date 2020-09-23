President Trump Calls On Supporters To Be Poll Watchers, Here's How To Do It
During this week's contentious presidential debate, President Donald Trump called on his supporters to watch the polls during Early Voting and on Election Day.
Katie Johnston reports.
Election judges, poll watchers in spotlight after Trump tells supporters to 'watch very carefully'The security of the election is on many people's minds, especially after President Trump asked supporters to get involved in poll watching during his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on..
CBS News Poll: How Did The First Presidential Debate Make You FeelRight after the debate, CBS News asked voters: How did the debate make you feel? Most said they came away feeling annoyed. It was the top feeling among each candidate's supporters.
Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. electionDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according..