Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A shrine to Trump in a 2020 battleground state

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published
A shrine to Trump in a 2020 battleground state

A shrine to Trump in a 2020 battleground state

[NFA] Leslie Rossi transformed a home in Western Pennsylvania into a pilgrimage site for supporters of Donald Trump, doing her part to help the president win this crucial electoral battleground in 2020.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pennsylvania's blue-collar workers share views on election

 In 2016, White voters without a college degree voted for President Trump by a more than two-to-one margin, helping lift him to surprise victories in Michigan,..
CBS News

President Trump continues his attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci

 President Trump sent a barrage of attacks during his latest rally as he trails in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Paula Reid has the latest.
CBS News

Trump, Biden campaigns prioritize swing state Pennsylvania two weeks before presidential election

 With time running out before the presidential election, the Trump and Biden campaigns are turning their attention to the swing states that will decide the race...
CBS News

It's cowardly and self-indulgent for anti-Trump Republicans to do anything but vote Biden

 No one is going to ask us to die to defend America from Trump. But you should be able to endure a little emotional discomfort and vote for a Democrat.
USATODAY.com

Western Pennsylvania Western Pennsylvania Place in Pennsylvania, United States

Related news from verified sources

Muslim Americans Could Determine Whether Trump or Biden Wins Michigan

Minority community has outsized influence in battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016
VOA News - Published

President Trump continues his attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci

President Trump sent a barrage of attacks during his latest rally as he trails in the battleground...
CBS News - Published

Donald Trump confident of chances in battleground state North Carolina

US President Donald Trump campaigned in the battleground state of North Carolina as polls show him...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Early voting soars as Biden leads Trump in polls [Video]

Early voting soars as Biden leads Trump in polls

[NFA] Early voting began on Monday in Florida, a battleground state that could decide the Nov. 3 presidential election, while a record 30 million Americans already have cast ballots nationwide with..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published
Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [Video]

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:55Published
White Women In Pennsylvania Abandon Trump [Video]

White Women In Pennsylvania Abandon Trump

White women in Pennsylvania, a battleground state, are abandoning President Donald Trump for his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:48Published