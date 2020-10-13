A shrine to Trump in a 2020 battleground state
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:51s - Published
2 minutes ago
A shrine to Trump in a 2020 battleground state
[NFA] Leslie Rossi transformed a home in Western Pennsylvania into a pilgrimage site for supporters of Donald Trump, doing her part to help the president win this crucial electoral battleground in 2020.
This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
Minority community has outsized influence in battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016
VOA News - Published
4 days ago
President Trump sent a barrage of attacks during his latest rally as he trails in the battleground...
CBS News - Published
2 hours ago
US President Donald Trump campaigned in the battleground state of North Carolina as polls show him...
SBS - Published
6 days ago Also reported by •
CBS News
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Early voting soars as Biden leads Trump in polls [NFA] Early voting began on Monday in Florida, a battleground state that could decide the Nov. 3 presidential election, while a record 30 million Americans already have cast ballots nationwide with.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07 Published 2 days ago
Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:55 Published 5 days ago
White Women In Pennsylvania Abandon Trump White women in Pennsylvania, a battleground state, are abandoning President Donald Trump for his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago