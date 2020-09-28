Cousin Sal: 'I gotta tell ya, I think the Eagles defeat 49ers in Week 4' | FOX BET LIVE
The injury riddled San Francisco 49ers face off against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, and with it looking unlikely that Jimmy Garoppolo is going to play this weekend, Cousin Sal thinks the Eagles may pull out a win here.
Hear whether Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis or Todd Fuhrman agree with Sal's take.
