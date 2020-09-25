Unemployment numbers dropped last week

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 minute ago

First-time unemployment claims total 837,000 last week, posting a lower number than economists had expected and a drop in claims from the week before.

- marking the fifth consecutive - week that first-- time jobless claims were under - million - after staying - there for five months following- the mid-march - shutdown.

- california's numbers though, ar- not included in the latest- weekly tally.

- according to the labor- department, the state is taking- two weeks off from processing - claims as it looks to - implement fraud