Watch: ITBP band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on Bapu's birth anniversary

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band played 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 02.

The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation today.