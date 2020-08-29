Watch: ITBP band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on Bapu's birth anniversary

Indo-Tibetan Border Police team of doctors and medical staff greeted the discharged patients from Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital is located in Chhatarpur. At present, the ITBP centre has 1431 patients admitted which is the largest in Delhi. 4,084 patients discharged after treatment, till now, 5624 patients have been admitted to the centre so far.
On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on October 02 said, "Farmers are protesting against 3 'anti-farmer' laws. I believe that agitation by farmers and Congress will be successful and farmers will emerge victorious."
President Ram Nath Kovind on October 02 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in Delhi. President paid a floral tribute to Bapu and paid respects to the leader. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also paid respect to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma..