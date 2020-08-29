Global  
 

Watch: ITBP band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on Bapu's birth anniversary

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band played 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 02.

The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation today.


Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indian border guard for the Indo-Tibetan border

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

Gandhi Smriti Gandhi Smriti museum and death place of Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India


