HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday Night Juco Action

Long awaited thursday night juco action has finally returned to northeast missisisppi let's head over to fulton, as i-c-c football finally opens the season hosting coahoma 1st quarter...qb av smith hands the ball off to jamarcus quarles....who takes it right up the middle..

Later on, the indians working their way down field...smith connects with collin woods....bulldozin g his way through the defenders for some yardage indians in the red zone...smith finds davis for the score...i-c-c would miss the extra score...i-c-c would miss the extra point...indians up 6- nothing 2nd quarter...followin g a coahoma score rj wilson takes the kickoff...and breaks clear...moving the indians into great field position later in the 2nd, smith connects with davis...sets icc up at 1st and goal...can't capitalize on the drive and would miss the field goal... indians fall in the home opener 37-23 to coahoma next up, icc heads to holmes october 8th northeast missisisppi football opening the tigers season tonight against holmes the tigers with a strong showing in game one of the season getting the win 35-10 next up, nemcc heads to mississippi delta, next saturday on october