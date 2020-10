ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 09:12s - Published 3 minutes ago

TRUMP AND THE FIRST LADY HAVETESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.THE PRESIDENT TWEETED AN HOURAGO THAT HE AND MELANIA WOULDBEGIN THEIR QUARANTINE PROCESSIMMEDIATELY.AND THE WHITE HOUSE DOCTOR SAYSTHE PRESIDENT WILLCONTINUE TO CARRY OUT HIS DUTIES'WITHOUT DISRUPTION'.IT'S SUSPECTED THAT THEPRESIDENT CONTRACTED THEVIRUS FROM HOPE HICKS, ONE OFHIS TOP ADVISORS.JUST YESTERDAY SHE WAS SEENBOARDING MARINE-ONE ALONGWITH SEVERAL OTHER ADVISORS.SHE ALSO TRAVELED WITH THEPRESIDENT TO THE DEBATETUESDAY NIGHT IN CLEVELAND.WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THISBREAKING NEWS AND BRING YOUTHE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS, HERE ONABC10, AND ABCOVERNIGHT.HITS BALL"TATIS!

HE'S GONNA LEADSPORTSCENTER, HE'S DONE ITAGAIN!

ANOTHER HOME RUN AND THEPADRES ADD TO THEIR ADVANTAGE!"TONIGHT..

THE DREAM IS STILLALIVE, AS THE PADRES MAKE ATHRILLING COMEBACK TO FORCE ATHIRD GAME AGAINST THECARDINALS IN THEIR WILDCARDSERIES.ABC 10NEWS SPORTS DIRECTOR BENHIGGINS JOINS US WITH THEHIGHLIGHTS FROM AN ABSOLUTE BARNBURNER.FANS CELEBRATEJUST OUTSIDE PETCO PARK..

FANSERUPTED IN CELEBRATIONWHEN IT BECAME CLEAR THE PADRESWON.ABC 10NEWS REPORTER ANTHONY PURAWAS THERE WHENTHE PADRES WERE DOWN, AND WHENTHEY WERE UP, AND SHOWS HOW THEFRIAR FAITHFUL NEVER LOST HOPE.THE FULL MOON IS OUT, AFTERANOTHER DAY OF RECORD BREAKINGTEMPERATURES.ABC 10NEWS PHOTOJOURNALIST GEOFFSTEVENS SHOT THIS VIDEOOF THE HARVEST MOON FROMCLAIREMONT.METEOROLOGIST ANGELICA CAMPOSJOINS US LIVE.PEOPLE LIVING INLAND MAY SEEMORE TRIPLE- DIGIT TEMPERATURESTOMORROW...SHARK ADVISORY SIGNS WILL BE UPAT TORREY PINES STATE BEACHTHROUGH TOMORROW..

AFTER FIVESHARKS WERE SPOTTED OFF THECOAST.EXPERTS SAY THE SHARKS AREJUVENILES, AND ARE NOT UNUSUALTO THE AREA.AS ABC 10NEWS REPORTER LAURAACEVEDO SHOWS US, THESE SHARKSAREN'T CONSIDERED AGGRESIVE.A STAFF MEMBER AT WEST HILLSHIGH SCHOOL IN SANTEE HASURFERS IN.