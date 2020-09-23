Covid-19: India records 81,484 Covid cases in 24 hours, death toll at 99,773|Oneindia News
India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.The total number of coronavirus deaths in India inched closer to the one lakh-mark with 1,095 new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, total death toll at 99,773.
With a daily single day spike of 81,484 new Covid cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached nearly 64 lakh.
Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with more than 14 lakh confirmed cases so far, the state witnessed nearly 16,500 new infections in the past 24 hours.
India remains the second worst-hit country in the world, with United States being the worst hit.
