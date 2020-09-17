Global  
 

Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first child

Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first child

Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first child

According to TMZ, Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their new baby on Wednesday.


Nicki Minaj welcomes her first child with husband Kenneth Petty: reports

 Nicki Minaj is officially a mom. The rapper, 37, welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, 42, on Sept. 30, according to reports.
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

 Nicki Minaj is a first-time mom ... she and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their new child to the world! Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Nicki..
The rapper was hit with the court action in October 2018, after New York DJ Funkmaster Flex obtained a copy of her song Sorry, which featured a sample of Chapman's 1988 track Baby Can I Hold You.

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

Nicki Minaj is a first-time mom ... she and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their new child to...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •OK! Magazine•AceShowbiz•SOHH•USATODAY.com



Nicki Minaj Reportedly Gives Birth To Her 1st Child [Video]

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Gives Birth To Her 1st Child

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Nicki Minaj welcomes first child [Video]

Nicki Minaj welcomes first child

Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first child with her husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty, just over two months after she confirmed her pregnancy.

Nicki Minaj Is Officially a Mom, BTS Performs 'Black Swan' & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Nicki Minaj Is Officially a Mom, BTS Performs 'Black Swan' & More News | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj welcomes her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, BTS continues night three of their ‘Tonight Show’ takeover with a performance of “Black Swan” and Cardi B explains why she..

