Nicki Minaj welcomes first child

Nicki Minaj Is Officially a Mom, BTS Performs 'Black Swan' & More News | Billboard News



Nicki Minaj welcomes her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, BTS continues night three of their ‘Tonight Show’ takeover with a performance of “Black Swan” and Cardi B explains why she.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:51 Published 58 minutes ago

Doja Cat has debunked Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande collaboration rumour



Doja Cat has silenced a rumour that she's joined forces with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande on a collaboration. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:43 Published 1 week ago