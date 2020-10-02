Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy!
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first child is a baby boy, two weeks after she gave birth.
Nicki Minaj Baby Gender RevealedNicki Minaj baby gender revealed. Plus - Ariana Grande teases new music.
Cardi B Hints Nicki Minaj Song Collab To Be Released?Cardi B and Nicki Minaj might have a song on the way. Tory Lanez is ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion. Plus- Cardi reveals how her private photo leaked.
Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first childAccording to TMZ, Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their new baby on Wednesday.