IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH

Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening. This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9. Rajasthan Royals had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC), but made a brilliant comeback with a massive 97-run win over RCB.
While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.
Rajouri boy Abdul Samad was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 13th edition of IPL. Right-handed batsman got a chance to showcase his skills in match against Delhi Capitals, where he scored a quick 12 of 7 balls. Family and friends of his village are proud of his achievement. "We want to see Samad will play for India and make name for our village Kalakot," said Samad's friend Narupam Singh.
An all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians to a 48 run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 01. Kings XI Punjab's bowler Sheldon Cotterell said that his comeback is excellent from his part and he is feeling pleased with his performance. He also emphasized that the Kings XI Punjab is a family and the team will bounce back.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke debutant Abdul Samad. Warner said, "Abdul Samad is a good power hitter and a leg spinner. We knew what he is capable of and I have seen him hitting some long balls and I was very impressed." "This is great to give the young guys opportunity," he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke about performance of Rashid Khan and today's victory against Delhi Capitals. Warner said, "Putting runs on the board and batting first was good. They (SRH) bowled very well in the power play. Credit to our bowlers as the way they played today and death bowling to the middle was outstanding as well." "Rashid is Rashid and he knows what he has to do. His game was exceptionally great tonight. He knows exactly what he has to do," Warner added.
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 4 points from 2 successive wins.
As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times. "We play this game to put up a show for fans. But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around. We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium. A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.
Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya by saying that the team believed in both of them and they are in great form. Hardik Pandya then joined Pollard and the duo bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack in the death overs. A late onslaught by Pandya and Pollard powered Mumbai Indians to post a mammoth total of 191 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."
Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and team will play Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020.
