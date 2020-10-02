Pres. Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19
President Trump and the First Lady are in quarantine at the White House.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Local infectious disease specialist discusses Trump's diagnosisPresident Donald Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus DiagnosisMaryland lawmakers on Friday sent words of support and encouragement to President Donald Trump following the news he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test PositivePresident Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior..