Pres. Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
President Trump and the First Lady are in quarantine at the White House.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.


President Trump and First Lady both test "positive" for COVID-19... doesn't that mean Joe Biden and Chris Wallace are now infected, too?

(Natural News) President Trump announced late last night that he and First Lady Melania Trump have...
NaturalNews.com


Trump, First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Donald and Melania Trump ‘are both well at this time,’ according to the White House physician
VOA News


Local infectious disease specialist discusses Trump's diagnosis [Video]

Local infectious disease specialist discusses Trump's diagnosis

President Donald Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: WCVB
Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Maryland lawmakers on Friday sent words of support and encouragement to President Donald Trump following the news he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore
Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive [Video]

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior..

Credit: Wochit News