Trump suffering from 'mild' Covid-19 symptoms

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump issuffering "mild symptoms" of Covid-19 but is "in good spirits" and "veryenergetic".

Mr Meadows made the comments to reporters outside the White HouseFriday morning.


Trump has mild COVID-19 symptoms - chief of staff [Video]

Trump has mild COVID-19 symptoms - chief of staff

President Donald Trump has mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 but he was expected to remain on the job, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday.

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached [Video]

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette Luke has more.

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on September 27, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
Transcript: Mark Meadows on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that aired Sunday, September 27, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry [Video]

Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry

The stock market took a dive on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, industry experts think the cruise industry could take a hit from the news. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding says an event raising the visibility of the virus could 'potentially alter the timeline for full resumption for the cruise lines.

What happens if Trump's COVID gets worse? Line of succession and transfer of power explained

 The precedent and authority for transfer of power if president's condition worsens
25th Amendment sets president's line of succession

 President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, and a White House official says the president is experiencing "mild symptoms." The 25th Amendment..
Azar defends Trump's decision not to wear a mask

 Azar said the president is in a "different situation" due to "protocols around the first family."
Press secretary: "White House operations" decided it was safe for Trump to go to New Jersey fundraiser

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took questions outside on Friday amid the news the president and first lady had COVID-19. She told CBS News' Paula..
Watch live: Biden speaks in Michigan after testing negative for COVID-19

 Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after President Trump announced that he had tested positive.
Trump and COVID-19: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube race to contain disinformation about president's diagnosis

 Within minutes of Trump's announcement he tested positive for COVID-19, social media platforms jumped into action to extinguish falsehoods and hoaxes.
Donald Trump Is Experiencing 'Mild' Symptoms After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

There’s a new update about President Donald Trump‘s health. The chief of staff to the 74-year-old...
Meadows: Trump has 'mild symptoms,' is 'energetic'

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump is experiencing "mild" COVID...
Trump Has Mild, Cold-Like COVID-19 Symptoms

President Donald Trump is experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms described as cold-like, according to...
breadandposes

bread and poses Breaking News: President Donald Trump (69) has died tonight, suffering from coronavirus and a mild fever, he fell i… https://t.co/nAlcm6TVgn 8 minutes ago

catfutactics

The Moewmaster RT @disclosetv: BREAKING - Larry Kudlow told reporters that President Trump is suffering from moderate #COVID19 symptoms. He moved from a… 9 minutes ago

mr_aly

Aly The White House has confirmed that Trump is suffering from "mild symptoms", including loss of appetite. In other n… https://t.co/kOdFSnySwc 20 minutes ago

socalmcgraw

Paul McGraw @gtconway3d How the***did Jackson escape scrutiny in the Navy and better yet wind up in the WH medical office? H… https://t.co/NdDNFO8pWf 21 minutes ago

Hugopdavies

Hugo Davies The WH has rolled the dice by claiming Donald Trump is suffering from ‘mild’ symptoms. In reality, the symptoms are… https://t.co/YjDMp82J8G 22 minutes ago

Des44225995

Des D. RT @nowthisnews: WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirms that Pres. Trump is suffering from ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for COVI… 31 minutes ago


Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error' [Video]

Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error'

While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the..

Trump Will Not Visit LA Area Next Week Due To COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Trump Will Not Visit LA Area Next Week Due To COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Donald Trump won't be visiting the Los Angeles area next week after all. Trump's campaign announced the decision Friday in light of his COVID-19 diagnosis saying all upcoming campaign events..

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH [Video]

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the..

