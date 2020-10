Mississippi leader react after president tests positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 minutes ago Mississippi leader react after president tests positive for COVID-19 The governor attended a coronavirus-related briefing at the White House this week, days before the president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REACTING TO THE PRESIDENT’SDIAGNOSIS.THAT’S WHY WE SPOKE WITH YOULEADING LAWMAKERS HERE AT THECAPITOL WHO HAD COVID ANDSURVIVED IT.THEY SAY THE PRESIDENT’SDIAGNOSIS SHOULD BE PROOF TOSKEPTICS THAT YOU SHOULDN’T TAKETHIS DEADLY VIRUS LIGHTLYCERTAIN PRAY FOR OUR NATION’SLEADERS, MISSISSIPPI LEGISLATIVELEADERS, WHO A BATTLE COVID-19WISHING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ASPEEDY RECOVERY AFTER THEPRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE DEADLY VIRUSLAST 30 DAYS BEFORE AN ELECTIONHAVE THIS HAPPEN IS NOT ONLYHISTORIC, BUT IT’S A CHALLENGEFOR THE COUNTRY, I GUESS WITHTHE PRESENT CATCHING IT IS GOINGTO BE FRONT AND CENTER.TH WILL BE PROBABLY HOURLYREPORTS ON HOW HE IS DOINGACCORDING TO THE WHITE HOUSEPRESIDENT TRUMP H MILDSYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS.PRESIDENTS COLD WOOD IS NOT ASSEVERE AS MINE OR WORSE.IT WOULD BE VERY DIFFICULT.SO THE GOVERNOR DELBERT HOSEMANNHOUSE SPEAKER PHILIP GUNN ANDDOZENS OF STATE LEGISLATORSCONTRACTED COVID AT THE STATECAPITOL IN JULY HUSBAND SAYS ITHAS HE’S KNOCK HIM OFF HISFEET.MY CHALLENGE WAS TO WALK AHUNDRED STEPS.AS YOU ALL KNOW I’M PRETTYACTIVE BEFORE PRESIDENT TRUMPWAS DIAGNOSED.HE SPENT MONTHS.DON’T PLAY IN COVID EVENLABELING IT A HOAX, MISSISSIPPILAWMAKERS WHO SURVIVED THE VIRUSURGING SKEPTICS TO TAKE ITSERIOUS BY TAKING PRECAUTIONSWASHING YOUR HANDS.STAY SOCIAL DISTANCE IF POSSIBLEWEAR THE MASK IF POSSIBLECONTINUE TO DO THE THINGS THATWILL PROTECT YOU AND PROTECTOTHERS BE CONSIDERATE OF OTHERPEOPLE.NOW EXCEPT FOR THOSE BRIEFMOMENTS LATE TODAY WHEN WE SAWTHE PRESIDENT LEAVING THE WHITEHOUSE TO GO OFF TO THE HOSPITAL.HE’S BEEN OUT OF PUBLIC VIEW FORMO THE DAY SENATOR CINDYHYDE-SMITH SAYS, MISSISSIPPI ANDSHOULD HAVE NO DOUBT THAT MR.TRUMP IS IN CHARGE AND STILLRUNNING THE COUNTRY LIVE AT THESTATE.





