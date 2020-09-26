No Tailgating

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 days ago

None of the official tailgating activities are allowed this year at Mississippi State University.

Usually, tents are already up in the junction... menus are made for tomorrow's tailgate and usually it's pork when arkansas in town.... but not this year... the junction and much of campus is empty.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo tells us what students think and what campus police will be watching for before kickoff.

"we are not allowing any tents to be set up, we are not allowing grilling on campus.

None of the traditional tailgating activities will be allowed."

Tailgating and sec football before 2020...it was almost unthinkable to have one without the other, but it's a choice schools like mississippi state have had to make amid the covid-19 pandemic.

"being in the junction, seeing the game happen, i mean, they're really down that they can't enjoy it like that but they're still going to do what they can."

Su: any other season, the junction would already be packed with tents in preperation for tomorrow's home opener.

"you would see a great land rush of people going out to secure their tailgating spot."

But not in 2020... per governor tate reeves's executive, the sea of tents and state fans lining up for the dawg walk won't be part of this football season.

Msu police chief vance rice acknowledges it will take time for everyone to adjust to the changes, but he's optimistic they will be successful.

"from other universities, we've heard that the fans have been very good about following the guidelines that have been posted by the cdc."

Davis wade stadium will only be at 25 percent capacity saturday, as mike leach makes his starkville debute as head coach of the bulldogs.

"the biggest change is if half my friend group is in the game and half my friend group is at home and wanting to make sure we're following those covid guidlines if we are at home and wanting to hang out together."

While chief rice is confident the msu student body will continue being safe, he says campus police will be watching for gatherings of 10 or more people on campus.

"there will be some people not following the line i guess, as you could say.

Maybe they'll stay away from the bigger crowd of people that are doing the right thing."

Chief rice believes the more people that do the right thing...the sooner things could get rice says no one will be allowed on campus tomorrow without a parking pass for the game and that masks are required.