Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

Purdue Police adjusting to new football game day restrictions this season

Football players aren't the only ones leaving with a win today.

Purdue police also say today's operations ran pretty successfully.

This comes as the university has created a number of covid-19 safety restrictions for fans.

News 18's micah upshaw took a ride along with one officer.

She gives us an inside look into the morning.

N: we're going up to ross-ade... m: purdue police sergeant nick crosby is heading into his fourth football season as the department's head of administrative services.

His role requires overseeing law enforcement operations on game day.

This year it comes with a new sense of pressure.

N: it's always in the back of my mind, what am i forgetting?

Especially with being in charge of the logistics of barricades, sign boards, cones, just trying to think as i'm driving around going okay, did i miss a location that i should have put something?

M: now with covid-19 safety measures in place, the big concern for sergeant crosby this year is making sure peoplcan navigate the new parking restrictions and follow the no tailgating rule.

N: on game day, they'll do the announced attendance for ross-ade stadium.

They may say 57,000 people in attendance but that doesn't count the ten to 20,000 that's just in the tailgating lot that have no intention of going to the game.

M: sergeant crosby says a normal football saturday could bring out more than 100,000 people gathering across campus.

This year, in addition to no on-campus unauthorized tailgating, the athletic's department is also only allowing 1,000 fans in the stands.

N: the traditional game day we would have anywhere around 150 to 160 police officers.

Today we'll be 33 officers plus some other staff.

Nat: hello, hello, hello m: even with officers on staff, it's been a busy morning.

Nat m: sergeant crosby plans to take lessons learned from this first game day and adjust future operations accordingly.

His big hope is that fans understand the privilege of having this game and act responsibly.

N: about a month ago this season wasn't even going to happen so we're just hoping that people would comply.

Just be glad the season is happening.

M: reporting in west lafayette.

Micah upshaw.

News 18.

The entire list of purdue's