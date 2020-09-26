Friday Night Football Week 7 Part 2

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Welcome back to our friday night football show... entering the last month of regular season.... lets head up to ardmore.

Over in ardmore -- we jump into this one with the adrmore tigers trailing the russellville goldne tigers 21-3 in the third.

Tigers quaterback cole doss takes the snap and hits luke hogan who's already in motion -- hogan trucking downfield for a nice gain before getting tackled.

Later in the drive -- ardmore faced with a fourth down decides to try a screen pass -- conner harbin makes the catch but has nowhere to go and russellville is able pull the ball out and take possesion.

On the ensuing drive -- golden tigers quarterback gabriel amick loses the ball on a fake handoff -- and adrmore would get the ball back in russellville territory.

Adrmore's drive would stall again and facing another fourth down -- doss hits hogan but the golden tigers are able to stop him short and maintain their lead.

Russellville would take this one 41-3.

Alright this is my type of game right here, all the dogs were let out at whitesburgh christian and tanner tonight.

Ratt-lers on the move... michael guster gets the hand off..

And gets rattler's inside the ten yard line..

Next play, evan fuqua gets the ball, we've heard his name all year, he's in for the touchdown.

Tanner leads 7-0.

After a nice kickoff return to the 45... jordan harper finds benjamin cox, who's able to get up field and get the first down.

First quarter starting to wind down...same drive, harper to cox again!!

For the touchdown.

That evens it up at 7.

That's the only score the warriors will see tonight.

Final 41-7 tanner takes it.

Mars hill pather fans are standing up and cheering for their team who has a 14 to 7 lead over colbert county in the first half indian ball- slayde berryman drops back and makes a pass to jaylen butler who slides down still getting a first down.

Next play- berryman makes another great pass to brayden mcdougal.

But on this drive the indians can't do anything with it.

Lets see what mars hill can do..

Griffin hanson hands it off to justus mcdaniel and he takes off up the middle running some 50 yards and right as he's about to make a touchdown - colbert county knocks the ball out of his hands and the indians recover it.

Colbert county ball- hanson makes a pass but it is picked off by mars hill's hunter kilpatrick.

He almost makes a touchdown but the indians stop him.

Same drive- hanson hands it off to peyton higgins and he gets the touchdown.

Panthers up 20 to 7 just before the half mars hill bible takes this one 42-14.

The rogers pirates running out to take on the priceville bulldogs.

Ahoy pirate stadium, thats where rogers is hosting priceville.

First quarter- rogers brock killen hands it off to andrew hanback he shimmy's his way past two buill dogs for a first down before priceville's defense stops him.

Same drive- killen hands it off to byron lane.

He finds a hole in the middle and shoots down the side to the endzone.

Bulldogs william baker tries to get him but it's too late.

Pirates first on the board with seven.

Bulldogs turn- wyatt hurt hands it off to xander gains but he doesn't get very far against the pirates defense.

Priceville can't do anything with it on this drive.

Pirate ball- killen can't find anyone open.

He doesn't see bulldogs tristian holmes and james calvin estes coming up on him.

And take killen down!!

Rogers -- knocks of priceville 57-35.

More scores to look at.

