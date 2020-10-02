|
Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed...
After testing positive for the coronavirus, President Trump received an experimental treatment and...
President Trump posted a Twitter message from Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday night, suggesting...
