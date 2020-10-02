Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Global  
 

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:46s - Published
President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.


Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

After testing positive for the coronavirus, President Trump received an experimental treatment and...
NYTimes.com - Published

Trump tweets from hospital as doc confirms Remdesivir treatment: ‘Going well, I think!’

President Trump posted a Twitter message from Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday night, suggesting...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



