66 MW hydro power project to boost employment in Himachal: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI
66 MW hydro power project to boost employment in Himachal: PM Modi

66 MW hydro power project to boost employment in Himachal: PM Modi

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the approval of 66 Megawatt Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur."Along with the inauguration of Atal Tunnel,another big decision taken for people of Himachal.

66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur has been approved.

This project will not only give electricity to the country, it'll also give employment to the youth of Himachal," said PM while addressing a public rally in Manali.


