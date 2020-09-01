66 MW hydro power project to boost employment in Himachal: PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
66 MW hydro power project to boost employment in Himachal: PM Modi
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the approval of 66 Megawatt Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur."Along with the inauguration of Atal Tunnel,another big decision taken for people of Himachal.
66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Hamirpur has been approved.
This project will not only give electricity to the country, it'll also give employment to the youth of Himachal," said PM while addressing a public rally in Manali.
Amid uproar and protests by the opposition parties, farmers in Uttar Pradesh heaped praise for the Modi government for bring agriculture reforms. Farmers backed the laws by stating that people who have understood the bill are supporting it, while those against have not understood it. Another farmer said, "Farmers are not protesting, it is the political parties as they have to polish their politics." The three farm bills which were passed by the Parliament last month have been cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his medical team to assist a woman security personnel who fell unwell while on duty at a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali. PM said, "Please take her from there and make her sit. Ask our medical team to help her."Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public rally at Solang Nala in Manali district in state of Himachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur also attend the public rally at Solang Nala, Manali. The PM attended the rally after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel.
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Oct 03 said that the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel will be beneficial for farmers and youth of Lahaul and Spiti. "With the construction of Atal Tunnel, the farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, people associated with horticulture, cattle-rearers, students and traders will be benefitted," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. "Atal Tunnel will connect the youth of this entire region with many employment opportunities," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Chandigarh International Airport on October 03 to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. The inauguration will take place at 10am today. PM Narendra Modi will address a public gathering in Lahaul valley's Sissu after inaugurating the tunnel. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00Published
Tweets about this
AamirQasim Era of relentless development is on in #Kashmir!!
In a significant development Centre clears 850 MW Ratle Hydro pro… https://t.co/nDATTTDpLn 1 day ago