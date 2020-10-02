Global  
 

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.


Boris: Everyone's wishing Trump and Melania the best

Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the wake of the news. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris: The UK is always happy to do a great free trade deal

Boris: The UK is always happy to do a great free trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK wants a trade deal like Canada or Australia. Mr Johnson said “there’s an opportunity for both sides to do well” as tensions over Brexit negotiations rise. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

PM on London lockdown: 'I don't rule out tougher action'

PM on London lockdown: 'I don't rule out tougher action'

During an interview with ITV News London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to say whether a London lockdown was imminent but did not rule out taking "tougher action" to stop the spread of Covid in the capital. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Trump and First Lady

UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Trump and First Lady

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday (October 2) after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump hospitalized for COVID-19: What happens now?

 Not since President Reagan was shot in an assassination attempt nearly 40 years ago has there been this level of concern over the president’s health. The White..
Live updates: Trump begins remdesivir therapy and tweets update from hospital

 "Going welI, I think!" the president tweeted late Friday from Walter Reed.
The next steps in President Trump's COVID-19 treatment

 CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus examines President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and what the steps forward might be.
Trump tweets "Going well" after being flown to Walter Reed for COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, out of what the White House called "an abundance of caution." Mr. Trump..
White House event in focus after Covid cases found

 At least seven people who attended a crowded Rose Garden event last Saturday have tested positive.
Kartarpur Corridor reopening: Will take decision in line with COVID-19 protocol, easing of restrictions, says India

 India on Saturday said that it will make a decision to open the Kartarpur corridor in accordance with COVID-19 protocol and easing of restrictions. It is to be..
Boris Johnson saw small uptick in popularity after he contracted coronavirus. Will Trump see the same?

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test, many are speculating about...
Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever

For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the..

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit

US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter..

World leaders react to Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

World leaders react to Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

World leaders react to Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

