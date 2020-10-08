Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards.

Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation that would allow Congress tointervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove a president,but insisted it wasn't about President Trump.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Active Covid cases in India drop below 9 lakh after 1 month

 With a larger number of recoveries as compared to new cases being reported daily, a sustained declining trend can be seen in active cases. While 70,496 new..
IndiaTimes
Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News [Video]

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification and Jack White will perform on 'SNL' this week.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:46Published

Trump prepares to return to public events after COVID treatment

 President Trump's doctor says he can return to public events as early as Saturday after his treatment for COVID-19. But some experts say it's too soon. Dr...
CBS News
75th UNGA Ministerial Meeting: COVID-19 reminded us of our dependence on each other, says V Muraleedharan [Video]

75th UNGA Ministerial Meeting: COVID-19 reminded us of our dependence on each other, says V Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on October 09 attended 75th United Nations General Assembly Ministerial Meeting of the Non -Aligned Movement via a video conference. He said, "We're meeting in a year of shared milestones - UN turns 75 years old this year. This year also marks 65th anniversary of landmark Bandung Conference that resulted in adoption of founding principles of Non-Aligned Movement. COVID-19 has reminded us of our interconnectedness and dependence on each other. We can't fight this alone. Just as this disease doesn't respect borders, our fight against it must be coordinated to be effective."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Pelosi pitches bill on presidential succession commission following Trump's COVID diagnosis

 The legislation calls for a 16-member bipartisan commission made up of doctors and former administration officials.
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 9 A

 Here are the top stories for Friday, October 9th: Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve; Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health; UN World..
USATODAY.com

White House says Trump has "approved" a "revised" coronavirus stimulus package

 President Trump's top economic adviser says the president has "approved" a "revised" version of the coronavirus stimulus package, just days after calling off..
CBS News

White House to offer $1.8 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan as Pelosi and Mnuchin negotiate

 At an event in Kentucky on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was "unlikely" a stimulus deal would occur before the election.
USATODAY.com

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM Johnson promises Ukraine to counter Russia's 'malign influence'

 LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday promised to work with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to counter Russia's "malign influence"..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson welcomes Ukraine president to Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson welcomes Ukraine president to Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky inDowning Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. The Prime Ministerwill sign a partnership agreement that includes a free trade deal coveringgoods, services, and tariffs and quotas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
PM and Ukraine president exchange warm greetings [Video]

PM and Ukraine president exchange warm greetings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump Rips 'Nasty' LeBron James, 'He's a Hater'

 Donald Trump just WENT OFF on Lebron James -- blasting him as a "nasty" person and a "hater" who's ruining pro basketball. It was all part of an anti-Black Lives..
TMZ.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, yet..
USATODAY.com

Democrats propose commission on president's fitness for office

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Jamie Raskin introduced a bill on Friday to form a commission that could rule on a president's fitness for office in..
CBS News
Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, Gehlot-led govt can protect only itself: Rajyavardhan Rathore [Video]

Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, Gehlot-led govt can protect only itself: Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP National spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore on October 09 lambasted at Congress-led Rajasthan government by saying that nobody is safe in Rajasthan today and state government can protect only itself, it can't protect public."Nobody is safe in Rajasthan today- neither women nor children, not even priests. A govt which stays at a five-star hotel for months can protect only itself, it can't protect public. Rajasthan is getting a bad name," Rathore said. "As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this

CrusaderIan

Ian Fisher She's a leader in a country that gives out addictive painkillers like M&M's & she can't wear a mask properly. Met… https://t.co/e1Zg7AD3ZY 18 seconds ago

clivehbest

Clive Best " Nancy Pelosi, has taken aim at the British vaccine testing safety regime... So if Boris Johnson decides he’s go… https://t.co/DHJuXMao62 34 seconds ago

RobertR19881590

Robert Roberts 🇬🇧 🇫🇴Brexit 👌 RT @SocialM85897394: Nancy Pelosi has got it in for Britain. First siding with the EU in trade talks and blackmailing us with Ireland. No… 12 minutes ago

Turandot2016

Silver Wheel 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @wemustleave1: Nancy Pelosi attacks Oxford scientists as she refuses to trust Britain on COVID vaccine https://t.co/SJmcLrjRxw 13 minutes ago

victoriamscott

Victoria RT @SkyNews: Nancy Pelosi tells @jamesmatthewsky she is concerned that the UK's system for testing drugs and vaccines is not "on par" with… 15 minutes ago

photomikeyhere

Mikey Photo .. It's pronounced CHYNNA ! RT @BrexitFutureUK: You're a disgrace you drunkard. Nancy Pelosi attacks Oxford scientists as she refuses to trust Britain on COVID vacci… 15 minutes ago

oldtyke49

Ron Barker RT @inacentre: This 'lady' has now gone TOO far in my humble opinion. #NancyPelosi calling out possible UK vaccine as not being safe, if /w… 15 minutes ago

the_badpuss

labour /bbc wont employ OLIVER BADPUSS THE THIRD RT @brexitdone2020: Pelosi, thick as mince 👇 god help us 😆 Nancy Pelosi attacks Oxford scientists as she refuses to trust Britain on COVI… 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Stimulus Check Status: Negotiations Back On As President Trump Eager For Another Round Of Stimulus [Video]

Stimulus Check Status: Negotiations Back On As President Trump Eager For Another Round Of Stimulus

With stimulus negotiations resuming, a second round of stimulus checks is once again a possibility, though timing remains unclear. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:45Published
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [Video]

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:30Published
Boris Johnson welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Number 10 Downing Street for the signing of a trade agreement.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:24Published