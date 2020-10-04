UK: Data of nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases lost due to glitch

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died from coronavirus. Kenzo, the first Japanese designer to have ensconced himself in the fashion capital of the..

New Zealand lifts Auckland virus limits Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible CDC: Coronavirus can linger for 'hours' in the air, airborne spread is possible

Dozens of suburbs in Australia's biggest city have been put on high alert as Covid-19 was detected during surveillance of Sydney's sewage.Fragments of the virus..