UK: Data of nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases lost due to glitch

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Coronavirus cases go unreported for a week in the UK after a data system failure.


How does data blunder affect battle against Covid-19? [Video]

How does data blunder affect battle against Covid-19?

An IT blunder has led to delays in efforts to reach thousands of people incontact with others who tested positive for Covid-19. Over the weekend thereseemed to be what looked like an extreme spike in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch [Video]

PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know how many Covid cases have been missed due to a glitch in Public Health England's system. Asked how almost 16,000 cases between 25 September..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:51Published
Error caused UK to miss over 15,000 COVID cases [Video]

Error caused UK to miss over 15,000 COVID cases

The UK government has promised a technical glitch in it's coronavirus testing system has been fixed, after it caused a delay in counting positive cases and transferring data to contact tracers. Adam..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published