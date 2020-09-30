Global  
 

Error caused UK to miss over 15,000 COVID cases

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
The UK government has promised a technical glitch in it's coronavirus testing system has been fixed, after it caused a delay in counting positive cases and transferring data to contact tracers.

Adam Reed reports.


Coffey 'doesn't know details' of Covid testing glitch [Video]

Coffey 'doesn't know details' of Covid testing glitch

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has admitted she does not know the individual details of the Covid testing blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted. Public Health England revealed its official Covid dashboard had underreported 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October due to a technical glitch. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

