Error caused UK to miss over 15,000 COVID cases

Coffey 'doesn't know details' of Covid testing glitch



Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has admitted she does not know the individual details of the Covid testing blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted. Public Health England revealed its official Covid dashboard had underreported 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October due to a technical glitch.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970