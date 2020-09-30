Error caused UK to miss over 15,000 COVID cases

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has admitted she does not know the individual details of the Covid testing blunder, which saw thousands of positive results omitted.
Public Health England revealed its official Covid dashboard had underreported 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October due to a technical glitch. Report by Alibhaiz.
A police officer who fled his home in Belarus after posting a video criticizing the country's leadership has spoken out. Ivan Kolos had to leave in the middle of the night and had called on fellow officers to stop using violence against demonstrators. Adam Reed reports.
Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.
A climate change group has taken to the seas to get across its message about how harmful the cruise industry is for the environment. Ocean Rebellion members have targeted ships temporarily anchored off the English coast. Adam Reed reports.