President Trump remains in Walter Reed Hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

HOSPITAL AFTER THE WHITE HOUSESAYS HE WAS EXPERIENCINGMILD SYMPTOMS FROM COVID-19.THE COMMON COVID EFFECTS OFFEVER, CHILLS, NASCONGESTION AND A COUGH ARE SOMEOF THE SYMPTOMS THPRESIDENT IS EXPEREINCING.AS FOR THE PRESIDENT'S TREATMENTPLAN - HE'S BEEN GIVEN A NUMBEROF MEDICATIONS INCLUDING ZINC,VITAMINMELATONON AND A DAILY ASPIRIN.OFFICIALS SAY IT IS UNCLEAR HOWHE GOT THE VIRUS BUT HISPOSITIVERESULT COMES NOT LONG AFTER THEDEBATE IN CLEVELAND, OHIO.THE PRESIDENT IS ALSO NOW

President Donald Trump remains 'in charge,' but his trip to Walter Reed hospital for an extended stay...

President Donald Trump shifted to Walter Reed hospital for Covid treatment. On Friday, he and the...

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for Covid-19. Follow here for...