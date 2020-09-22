Global  
 

IPL 2020: Game turned when we got 3 wickets for 6 runs, says RCB Head Coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich applauded the bowlers for today's performance and said that the game turned in 15 balls period when RCB got 3 wickets for 6 runs.

"We would have liked to bat first as well, but it wasn't to be.

I think the game turner for us happened in a 15 ball period when we got 3 wickets for about 6 runs.

Credit to our bowlers," said Katich.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.


