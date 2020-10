White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 21:20s - Published 9 minutes ago White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19. 0

DR. SEAN CONNOLLY, PHYSICIAN TOTHE PRESIDENT.THIS MORNING, I'D LIKE TO STARTBY FIRST SHARING THAT THEPRESIDENT AND FIRST FAMILY,FIRST LADY, EXTREMELY GRATEFULFOR THE ENORMOUS OUTPOURING OFSUPPORT AND PRAYERS THAT THEWHOLE WORLD AND COUNTRY HAVEBEEN PROVIDING AND SHARING.I'D LIKE TO THANK COLONEL ANDREWBARR AND ALL THE MEDICAL ANDSUPPORT STAFF HERE AT WALTERREED FOR THEIR TIRELESS EFFORTS,PROVIDING EVERYTHING ANDANYTHING THE MEDICAL TEAM, THEPPRESIDENT, AND I COULD NEED.THIS MORNING, THE PRESIDENT ISDOING VERY WELL.BEHIND ME ARE SOME OF THEMEMBERS OF THE PRESIDENT'SMEDICAL TEAM WHOM I'D LIKE TOINTRODUCE.DR. SEAN DOOLEY, PULMONARYCRITICAL CARE.DR. BRIAN GARBALDI.ROBERT BROWNING.DR. JASON BLALOCK, INFECTIOUSDISEASE.DR. WES CAMPBELL, INFECTIOUSDISEASE.DR. JOHN HODGIN, ANESTHESIA.KURT KLEIN, ARMY NURSE.MEGAN, NAVY NURSE.LIEUTENANT LAVOPA, NAVY NURSE.LIEUTENANT COMMANDER JOHN SHAY,CLINICAL FARPHARMACIST.LIEUTENANT BETH CARTER, NAVYNURSE.AND DIRECTOR OF OUR MEDICINEPROGRAM, NOT WITH US.AS REPORTED YESTERDAY,CONSULTATION WITH THIS GROUPRECOMMENDED WE BRING THEPRESIDENT UP TO WALTER REED AS APRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO PROVIDESTATE OF THE ART MONITORING ANDANY CARE HE MAY NEED.JUST 72 HOURS INTO THE DIAGNOSISNOW, THE FIRST WEEK OF COVID INPARTICULAR SEVEN TO TEN, ARE CANMOST CRITICAL IN DETERMINING THEILLNESS.THE TEAM AND I ARE EXTREMELYHAPPY WITH THE PROGRESS THEPRESIDENT HAS MADE.THURSDAY, HE HAD A MILD COUGHAND NASAL CONGESTION, FATIGUE,ALL WHICH ARE NOW IMPROVING.NOW, I'D LIKE TO BRING UP DR.DOOLEY TO DISCUSS THE SPECIFICSOF THE PRESIDENT'S CARE.