IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's performance.
Kaif said that before the match he talked to the batting order to bring intensity in the power play and there was no target in team's mind the team focused on the power play and got the momentum on their side.
"There was no target.
We had to go hard in the power play and get the momentum to our side."
Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich applauded the bowlers for today's performance and said that the game turned in 15 balls period when RCB got 3 wickets for 6 runs. "We would have liked to bat first as well, but it wasn't to be. I think the game turner for us happened in a 15 ball period when we got 3 wickets for about 6 runs. Credit to our bowlers," said Katich. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3pm. Levelled at 4 points each, RR stands at fifth position in the points table while RCB at sixth.
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 4 points from 2 successive wins.
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season. Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Credit: HT Digital Content
Rajouri boy Abdul Samad was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 13th edition of IPL. Right-handed batsman got a chance to showcase his skills in match against Delhi Capitals, where he scored a quick 12 of 7 balls. Family and friends of his village are proud of his achievement. "We want to see Samad will play for India and make name for our village Kalakot," said Samad's friend Narupam Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke debutant Abdul Samad. Warner said, "Abdul Samad is a good power hitter and a leg spinner. We knew what he is capable of and I have seen him hitting some long balls and I was very impressed." "This is great to give the young guys opportunity," he added.